Passport application website temporarily unavailable due to technical challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Ghana’s online passport application platform is temporarily unavailable due to technical challenges.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, the Ministry said customers may encounter difficulties accessing the website, passport.mfa.gov.gh, to submit passport applications.
It said its technical team was working with the National Signals Bureau to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.
The Ministry apologised to customers for the inconvenience and said it would provide an update once the platform had been restored.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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