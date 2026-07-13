Ghana’s search for a true No. 9 could end with Luis Narh

For years, Ghana has searched for a striker who embodies the classic No. 9 profile.

Not simply a goalscorer, but a centre-forward capable of occupying defenders, bringing teammates into attacks, winning duels and turning hopeful long balls into genuine attacking opportunities. A striker who makes life uncomfortable for centre-backs before he even touches the ball. Asamoah Gyan was the last player to embody these attributes.

At just 18, Luis Narh is far from the finished product. Yet those who have watched him closely believe he possesses many of the attributes that have become increasingly rare in Ghanaian football.

Royal Antwerp certainly think so.

The Belgian Pro League side moved quickly to secure the highly rated forward from Diamond Seed Sporting Club, handing him a four-year contract with the option of a fifth. It is a significant investment in a player who has yet to make his mark on the European stage but whose ceiling has generated quiet excitement among scouts.

One aspect of Narh's game is repeatedly mentioned before his goals or statistics.

His chest control.

It is not merely about cushioning a high ball. It is about manipulating it.

A goalkeeper launches a 50-yard pass. A defender leans into him, trying to disrupt his balance. Narh absorbs the ball on his chest as though taking the sting out of a speeding bullet, allowing it to settle softly into his stride instead of bouncing away. In the same motion, he rolls his body between the defender and the ball, pins his marker behind him and either spins into space or lays it off first time to an advancing teammate.

What begins as a clearance instantly becomes an attack.

That ability to transform difficult passes into controlled possession is one of the reasons scouts have become increasingly intrigued by the teenager.

Vinyl Tong, the Ghanaian scout who now works as African scout for Swedish champions Malmö FF, believes Narh has the technical and physical qualities required to thrive at a higher level.

"Luis Narh is a big striker who is very good with the ball at his feet. He is comfortable receiving the ball, carrying it forward, and bringing others into play," Tong says.

"He strikes the ball well and is a strong finisher.

"He is also smart with his movement, making good runs to find space and get into dangerous positions. His strength is one of his biggest qualities, as he uses his body well to hold off defenders and win physical battles."

Daniel Amartey Left/ Luis Narh Right

That description paints the picture of a modern target man rather than an old-fashioned one.

Narh is not simply expected to wait inside the penalty area. He drops deep to connect play, carries the ball over distance when space opens up and creates passing angles for teammates before arriving in the box to finish moves himself.

In today's game, where many elite clubs ask their strikers to contribute as much outside the penalty area as inside it, those qualities have become increasingly valuable.

His move also represents another milestone for Diamond Seed Sporting Club, the Mamobi-based academy steadily building a reputation for producing players capable of making the leap to Europe.

The transfer was facilitated by FIFA-licensed Ghanaian agent Roland Nunoo, whose track record includes helping Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru establish his career abroad. Nunoo has become one of the key figures creating opportunities for talented footballers from Ghana's Zongo communities to access European football.

For Royal Antwerp, signing Narh is less about what he is today than what he could become over the next four or five years.

Belgian football has long served as a development league, refining young African talent before the continent's biggest clubs come calling. Antwerp will hope Narh follows that pathway.

For Ghana, the excitement is more cautious.

The country has produced gifted forwards in recent years, but the search for a complete, physically dominant centre-forward has often felt ongoing. Expectations should remain measured; Narh is only beginning his professional journey and will require patience as he adapts to the demands of European football.

Still, players with his blend of size, technical security, intelligent movement and ability to link attacks do not emerge every year.

If his development continues on its current trajectory, Ghana may finally have found a striker capable of leading the line in the mould many have been waiting for.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.