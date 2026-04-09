Gideon Boako cuts sod for new maternity block at Duayaw Nkwanta Health Centre

Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Dr Gideon Boako, has cut sod for the construction of a new maternity block at the Duayaw Nkwanta Health Centre, aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services.

In an interview with Adom News, Dr Boako explained that the current maternity ward is an eyesore, posing challenges for pregnant women and complicating the work of midwives.

“As an MP who prioritises quality healthcare, I decided to use my own funds to construct a modernised maternity block for the facility,” he said.

The person in charge of the health centre, Yaw Owusu, expressed gratitude to the MP, noting that the gesture will significantly enhance services for pregnant women.

He also appealed for the swift completion of the project, highlighting that the current improvised ward is inadequate and negatively affecting their operations.

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