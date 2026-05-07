Gideon Boako accuses BoG of ‘accounting gimmick’ over solvency position

Audio By Carbonatix
Tano North MP, Dr Gideon Boako, has accused the Bank of Ghana of relying on what he described as accounting manoeuvres to avoid appearing insolvent in its 2025 financial statements.
According to him, the Central Bank’s reported solvency position was achieved largely through adjustments aimed at boosting its income figures rather than through sustainable operational performance.
The member of Parliament’s Finance Committee argued that the approach creates a misleading impression of the Bank's true financial state.
Dr Boako further questioned the inclusion of proceeds from gold sales in the Bank’s reported income, insisting that such transactions should not be treated as recurring revenue.
He maintained that one-off gains from asset sales distort the financial picture and cannot serve as a reliable basis for assessing the institution's long-term health.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 6, Dr Boako said the Bank’s strategy amounted to “an accounting gimmick”.
He claimed the Central Bank realised late in the financial year that it risked slipping into insolvency and therefore turned to gold sales to improve its income position.
“The bank said we have a treasure in gold, so let’s sell the gold and use it to enhance our income position,” he stated, adding that international institutions such as the IMF generally exclude one-off gains when evaluating financial performance.
The remarks come amid continuing debate over the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial statements, which reported a net profit of about GH¢5 billion despite recording an operating loss of GH¢15.6 billion and a significant rise in negative equity.
The Central Bank has, however, maintained that it remains policy solvent and capable of carrying out its core mandate of maintaining price and financial stability.
Latest Stories
-
NIA aims to build a dynamic database – Corporate Affairs Director
11 minutes
-
Court refuses businessmen bail over GH¢49m gold fraud
12 minutes
-
Patronise local chicken to sustain Nkoko Nketenkete Programme – Coordinator
14 minutes
-
Tanyigbe SHS girls shine at African 15th Armwrestling Championship
16 minutes
-
Never once did I interfere – Former AG Godfred Dame defends record with OSP
18 minutes
-
Adongo defends BoG recapitalisation plan amid growing debate over GH¢93.82bn negative equity
29 minutes
-
Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa
38 minutes
-
Shocking and perplexing – Godfred Dame slams gov’t attempts to weaken OSP
41 minutes
-
GPL 2025/26: Medeama drop points as GoldStars keep title hopes alive
41 minutes
-
Irresponsible court reporting erodes public trust in judiciary – CHRAJ Director warns
49 minutes
-
Expose young people to courts and prisons to curb crime – Judge advocates
54 minutes
-
Suame MP slams ORAL initiative as ‘illegal’ and driven by haste
58 minutes
-
Gideon Boako accuses BoG of ‘accounting gimmick’ over solvency position
1 hour
-
Minority raises alarm over BoG losses, says concerns are in national interest
1 hour
-
Economic stability achieved, focus now shifts to production – Isaac Adongo
1 hour