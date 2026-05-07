Gideon Boako accuses BoG of ‘accounting gimmick’ over solvency position

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako

Tano North MP, Dr Gideon Boako, has accused the Bank of Ghana of relying on what he described as accounting manoeuvres to avoid appearing insolvent in its 2025 financial statements.

According to him, the Central Bank’s reported solvency position was achieved largely through adjustments aimed at boosting its income figures rather than through sustainable operational performance.

The member of Parliament’s Finance Committee argued that the approach creates a misleading impression of the Bank's true financial state.

Dr Boako further questioned the inclusion of proceeds from gold sales in the Bank’s reported income, insisting that such transactions should not be treated as recurring revenue.

He maintained that one-off gains from asset sales distort the financial picture and cannot serve as a reliable basis for assessing the institution's long-term health.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 6, Dr Boako said the Bank’s strategy amounted to “an accounting gimmick”.

He claimed the Central Bank realised late in the financial year that it risked slipping into insolvency and therefore turned to gold sales to improve its income position.

“The bank said we have a treasure in gold, so let’s sell the gold and use it to enhance our income position,” he stated, adding that international institutions such as the IMF generally exclude one-off gains when evaluating financial performance.

The remarks come amid continuing debate over the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial statements, which reported a net profit of about GH¢5 billion despite recording an operating loss of GH¢15.6 billion and a significant rise in negative equity.

The Central Bank has, however, maintained that it remains policy solvent and capable of carrying out its core mandate of maintaining price and financial stability.

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