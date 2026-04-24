GIHOC shines with triple victory at 10th Ghana Beverage Awards

It was a night of glamour, celebration, and industry pride as Ghana’s beverage giants gathered at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra for the 10th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards 2026.

Marking a decade of excellence under the theme “A Toast to 10,” the event brought together top brands, innovators, and stakeholders to honour the very best in Ghana’s thriving beverage sector.

Amid stiff competition and heightened anticipation, GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited emerged as one of the night’s brightest stars, delivering a remarkable performance that reaffirmed its place at the heart of Ghana’s beverage industry. The company secured three of the most coveted awards, Spirit Brand of the Year, Bitters of the Year, and Indigenous Brand of the Year, a feat that drew resounding applause from the audience.

Leading the charge was the iconic Castle Bridge Gin, long celebrated as a household favourite. Having last claimed top honours in 2019, the brand made a triumphant return by clinching Spirit of the Year 2025, reinforcing its enduring reputation as the “number one gin of the land.”

Not to be outdone, Herb Afrik delivered a powerful statement of its own. The popular herbal bitters brand not only reclaimed its former glory as Bitters of the Year, a title it previously won in 2020, but went a step further by securing Local Beverage of the Year 2025, cementing its dominance in the category.

Representing the company on the grand stage was Chief Executive Officer Jones Borteye Applerh, joined by Sales and Marketing Manager Owusu Gyabaah Acheampong and a proud delegation of staff. Their presence underscored a renewed sense of unity and purpose within the organization one that is rapidly translating into tangible success.

The triple win is widely seen as a strong endorsement of the transformation agenda spearheaded by Mr. Applerh since he assumed office in 2025. In just over a year, GIHOC’s resurgence from a challenging period to a position of industry prominence signals a compelling turnaround story, one defined by strategic clarity, brand revitalization, and renewed consumer focus.

A Year of Renewal and Momentum

Taking the helm at a time of intense competition, Mr. Applerh aligned GIHOC’s direction with the broader national call to reset and rebuild key sectors of the economy. His approach has centered on reconnecting the company’s brands with consumers in more meaningful and engaging ways, while reinforcing quality, consistency, and market relevance.

The results are already evident. GIHOC’s commanding performance at this year’s awards is more than just a win, it is a signal of momentum, a restoration of confidence, and a reawakening of a legacy brand.

In a statement reflecting on the achievement, the company credited its success to the unwavering dedication of its staff, the loyalty of its consumers, and the strength of its distribution network across the country.

With renewed energy and a clear sense of direction, GIHOC says it remains committed to its enduring promise: delivering quality beverage products to Ghanaians while proudly reclaiming its position as the true “Home of Quality Products.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.