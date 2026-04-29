EOCO arrests former GIHOC MD Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Audio By Carbonatix
Maxwell Kofi Jumah, former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, has been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
The arrest followed a raid on his private residence in Kumasi last week.
Sources at EOCO indicate that he was picked up on Tuesday, 28th April, and is currently in the custody of the agency.
Individuals familiar with the development say the arrest is part of a wider investigation into suspected breaches of public financial management protocols, with investigators seeking to establish how some official resources were administered under his leadership at GIHOC.
This is a developing story.
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