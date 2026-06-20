“God Bless You”: The Currency of Gratitude Among Ghana’s Poor

Emmanuel Sowatey, the writer

From a biblical perspective, the phrase "God bless you" is one of the most powerful expressions one person can offer another. Yet its significance extends far beyond Christianity. In Ghana, as in many parts of the world, "God bless you" is woven into everyday life. It is perhaps the most accessible form of wealth: a valuable currency that costs nothing to acquire and is available equally to the rich and the poor.

Over the years, I have paid close attention to how people express gratitude, particularly when acts of kindness occur between individuals of unequal social status. When a person of means offers money, food, assistance, or some favour to someone less privileged, the response is often immediate and heartfelt: "God bless you."

At first glance, these words may seem routine. Yet beneath them lies a profound social meaning.

Recently, I witnessed an encounter that reinforced this observation. I had gone to buy koko and koose from a local vendor and was waiting for my turn. Ahead of me stood a woman carrying a bundle of sticks. She was neatly dressed, her nails polished, and she carried herself with dignity. Yet something about the sticks she carried seemed out of place.

The vendor served her some koko and koose. As she received the food, she looked at the seller and said warmly, "God bless you."

After she left, I asked the vendor whether the woman worked at the nearby school. The vendor explained that she occasionally swept there but also struggled with mental health challenges.

That brief exchange stayed with me.

It reminded me that the phrase "God bless you" carries different meanings across different social groups. For many people living with hardship, poverty, illness, or marginalisation, these words are not merely a religious expression. They are often the most valuable gift they possess to reciprocate an act of kindness.

When individuals lack money, influence, or material resources, they still possess the power to invoke a blessing. In that moment, "God bless you" becomes an act of reciprocity. It is a way of saying, "I may not have the means to repay your kindness, but I offer you what I believe to be of greatest value."

The phrase, therefore, reveals much about our society. It reflects social inequalities, economic asymmetries, and the realities of those who often depend on the generosity of others. Yet it also demonstrates human dignity. Even in conditions of deprivation, people seek ways to reciprocate kindness rather than simply receive it.

Of course, "God bless you" is also exchanged among friends, family members, and social equals. However, its deepest resonance, for me, often emerges in encounters between people whose circumstances are vastly different. In such moments, the phrase becomes a bridge across social divides.

Perhaps this is why the expression remains so powerful. It is one of the few gifts that everyone possesses equally. The wealthy cannot monopolise it, nor can poverty take it away. It reflects an egalitarian truth: while material resources are distributed unevenly, the ability to bless another person remains universally accessible.

The next time someone of modest means says "God bless you" after receiving your assistance, pause for a moment and consider what those words might mean. They may represent far more than gratitude. They may be the most valuable asset that person has available to reciprocate your kindness.

And that is precisely why those simple words carry such extraordinary weight. God bless you for taking the time and effort to read this.

Emmanuel Sowatey

Email: emmanuel.sowatey@gmail.com.

Available at https://www.myjoyonline.com/boko-haram-and-the-reported-quest-for-peace-tactical-deception-or-emerging-reality/

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.