Government absorbing cost of fuel relief, not industry – Richmond Rockson rebuts COMAC CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Communications Spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, has strongly rejected claims that recent fuel price reductions are being driven by industry players rather than government intervention.
His response follows comments by Chief Executive Officer of COMAC, Dr Riverson Oppong, who argued on JoyNews’ PM Express that the reductions in pump prices stem from operational margins within the petroleum sector and not from any government action.
Dr Oppong had maintained that the relief—GH¢0.36 on petrol and GH¢2 on diesel—did not involve cuts in taxes or levies and therefore did not impact government revenue.
He suggested that the burden of the adjustment was being borne by players within the downstream industry.
However, Mr Rockson dismissed this position as inaccurate, insisting that the state is directly absorbing the financial impact.
“The claim that the relief comes solely from industry players and not government is simply incorrect and false!” he stated.
He explained that the revenues being foregone are legitimate earnings due the state for services within the downstream petroleum sector.
“These are revenues legitimately due to the state for the provision of essential services… which the government has deliberately chosen to forgo in order to cushion consumers,” he said, adding that “it is therefore misleading to suggest that the burden is being borne by the industry or the private sector; the reality is that the government is absorbing this cost in the public interest.”
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