Government wants youth input to help shape policies – Youth Development Minister

the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo has urged young Ghanaians to openly share the challenges they face and propose practical solutions to help shape government policies and programmes targeted at their development.

According to him, the government is keen to hear directly from young people about what was working, what was not, and changes needed to improve initiatives designed to support their growth and aspirations.

Mr Opare Addo made the call at the National Youth Forum 2026 held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on the theme, “A Sound Youth, A Sound Nation: Your Voice. Your Future. Our Ghana.”

The forum brought together young people from across the country, officials from the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, and representatives of key youth-focused institutions, including the National Youth Authority (NYA), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and National Service Authority (NSA).

The engagement was aimed at creating a direct platform for dialogue between government and the youth, with discussions centred on employment, entrepreneurship, skills development, national service, the transition from school to work, and other issues affecting young people.

Addressing participants, the minister assured them that the government was listening to their concerns and encouraged them not only to highlight problems but also to contribute ideas and solutions that could help address them.

He stressed that effective youth development depends on the active involvement of young people in shaping the policies and programmes intended to serve their interests.

The minister's message was echoed by heads of the various youth agencies, who outlined ongoing interventions and opportunities available to young people across the country.

At the forum, the National Service Authority announced plans to expand private-sector placements, indicating that 60 percent of National Service personnel would be assigned to private-sector organisations, with the remaining 40 percent posted to the public sector.

On the other hand, the Youth Employment Agency highlighted its job creation initiatives, noting that more than 90,000 young people had been recruited through its programmes, while over 8,000 had secured opportunities in the private sector through strategic partnerships.

The National Youth Authority also showcased the National Apprenticeship Programme, which combines classroom instruction with practical skills training and is being scaled up to reach more beneficiaries.

For its part, NEIP outlined measures to support entrepreneurship, including ongoing engagement with the Ghana Revenue Authority to address tax-related concerns affecting businesses.

The forum also focused on substance abuse, with the Narcotics Control Commission urging young people to avoid illicit drugs and make choices that safeguard their health, education, and other aspects of their lives.

The National Youth Forum 2026 provided a platform for meaningful engagement between government and young people, while highlighting existing opportunities and interventions aimed at youth empowerment.

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