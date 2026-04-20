Government’s fuel relief avoids immediate revenue hit but puts OMCs under pressure

Cabinet’s fuel relief is more surgical than it first appeared.

The government has reduced margins, not taxes on petrol and diesel, and that distinction matters.

On April 15, 2026, the Presidency announced that the government would absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and 36 pesewas per litre on petrol for an initial four-week period starting April 16, in response to rising global oil prices linked to tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. A review is expected after May 16.

When the relief was first signalled, the expectation was that taxes and levies would be cut. That would have created an immediate fiscal problem.

Petroleum taxes are a major revenue stream, and any reduction would have required the government to either cut spending, find alternative revenues, or reintroduce the taxes later. Ghanaians have seen that playbook before during the introduction of the COVID levy.

Instead, the government avoided that route. It left taxes intact and reduced margins.

That choice preserves government revenue, at least in the short term.

Previously, a litre of fuel carried about GH¢4.20 in combined taxes and margins.

Of this, roughly GH¢2.90 is made up of taxes that flow into the national budget. The remaining GH¢1.37 consists of margins allocated to state-owned enterprises within the downstream petroleum sector for operational activities.

These margins include the Primary Distribution Margin, the BOST margin, the Fuel Marking Margin and the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF).

They are not classified as central government revenue. Instead, they finance the operations of the sector and for institutions such as BOST, the NPA and the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, and in some cases support off-budget items.

By targeting margins, the government has effectively shifted the burden of the relief away from the fiscal accounts and onto the balance sheets of these sector institutions.

The structure of the cuts reflects that.

For petrol, margins were reduced across the board, resulting in a 36 pesewa drop per litre.

For diesel, the adjustment is more aggressive. The full margin of about GH¢1.37 has been removed, but the total relief is GH¢2.00 per litre.

This is where the mechanics become more complex.

The UPPF, which is meant to equalise fuel prices across the country, now effectively goes negative for diesel, estimated at around minus 63 pesewas per litre.

Source: NPA

In practical terms, this means oil marketing companies will pay upfront to transport fuel across the country but will not immediately recover those costs through pump prices.

Instead, they are expected to be reimbursed later by the NPA.

That introduces a timing problem. OMCs will carry the cost for a few weeks, possibly longer, before reimbursement. The working assumption is that once margins are restored, excess inflows into the UPPF will be used to settle those obligations.

Petrol tells a slightly different story. The UPPF remains positive at about 66 pesewas per litre, suggesting that distribution costs are still being covered within the price structure.

That also raises a broader question about cost efficiency. If distribution can be sustained at that level, it implies the actual cost of moving fuel across the country may be lower than the 90 pesewas consumers have been paying.

The deeper trade-off is now clear.

The government has protected its revenue position, but the cost has not disappeared. It has been transferred.

State-owned enterprises in the downstream sector will see a sharp drop in inflows.

BOST, the NPA, the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation and other agencies that depend on these margins to fund operations will face tighter financial conditions. Some expenditures that have historically been embedded within these margins will also come under pressure.

At the same time, OMCs face short-term liquidity strain as they pre-finance distribution costs.

Estimates from JoyNews Research suggest that the reduction in margins could amount to roughly GH¢550 million over a month in foregone inflows across the value chain.

This is not a direct hit to government revenue, but it is a significant withdrawal of funding from the sector’s operating ecosystem.

The design of the policy, therefore, avoids an immediate fiscal gap, but it could introduce some operational stress within the petroleum downstream sector.

That may be a deliberate choice.

A temporary liquidity squeeze within sector institutions is easier to reverse than a hole in the national budget.

The key question is how long this can be sustained.

If the relief is extended beyond the initial four weeks, the pressure on OMCs and downstream agencies will intensify. Reimbursements will need to be timely, as any delays could ripple through fuel supply chains.

For now, the government’s revenue remains intact under this structure. The immediate impact is instead felt within the downstream sector, with OMCs facing short-term liquidity pressure and state-owned enterprises seeing reduced inflows.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.