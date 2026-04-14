Gov’t killing local farmers with imports – Annoh-Dompreh explodes over ‘blatant lies’ on local maize

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has launched a fierce attack on claims that locally produced maize is unsuitable for poultry feed.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP described such assertions as “blatant lies” deliberately peddled to justify the importation of foreign maize at the expense of Ghanaian farmers.

Speaking during an engagement with farmers and traders at Atebubu-Amantin in the Bono East Region on Tuesday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh alleged that some government officials with vested interests in import businesses are behind the narrative.

According to him, the claim is part of a broader attempt to undermine confidence in local agricultural produce and open the market for cheaper imports, particularly from Brazil.

He maintained that Ghanaian maize remains nutritious and suitable for poultry production, warning that such misinformation could cripple local agriculture.

The remarks come amid a deepening agricultural crisis in the area, where farmers dealing in maize, rice, yams, and cashews are struggling to find buyers for their produce.

During the interaction, farmers revealed that prices have collapsed drastically, with a bag of maize dropping from about GH¢1,600 to as low as GH¢200.

They lamented that despite reports of a GH¢200 million allocation to the Buffer Stock Company, their produce continues to rot as government purchases have not materialised.

Farmers further complained about the rising cost of inputs, including fertilisers and labour, which contradicts official claims of declining inflation.

Many said they are now at the mercy of middlemen who dictate prices, pushing them into severe financial distress.

Women traders at the Atebubu market were particularly emotional, with some breaking down as they accused the government of failing to fulfil campaign promises made prior to the 2024 elections.

Addressing the concerns, Mr Annoh-Dompreh criticised the government for failing to release funds into the system to support farmers, arguing that the influx of imported rice and maize has collapsed the local market.

He insisted that government must urgently intervene by empowering the Buffer Stock Company to procure local produce, stabilise prices, and restore confidence in the agricultural sector.

He also used the platform to promote locally produced rice, highlighting its nutritional advantages over imported varieties.

According to him, Ghanaian rice retains natural fibre “roughage" which is often lost in highly polished imported rice, making it both healthier and beneficial to consumers.

The Atebubu engagement forms part of the Minority caucus’ nationwide tour to interact with farmers and assess challenges across the agricultural sector.

The Minority has pledged to act as the voice of farmers, pressing government to address what it describes as misplaced priorities and to take immediate steps to rescue the sector.

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