Gov’t prioritising flood response PR over prevention – Former Dormaa East MP

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul A. Twum-Barimah

Former Dormaa East Member of Parliament, Paul Twum Barimah, has criticised the government’s response to the recent floods, accusing it of focusing more on public relations than implementing sustainable measures to prevent future disasters.

In a Facebook post following the June 28–29 floods that affected parts of Accra, the Volta Region and the Central Region, Mr Barimah argued that the government’s approach remained reactive despite years of recurring flooding.

According to him, while emergency interventions such as relief packages, task forces and security deployments may provide temporary assistance, they do not address the fundamental causes of flooding.

He claimed the government had placed greater emphasis on post-disaster responses instead of strengthening existing flood prevention initiatives.

Mr Barimah cited the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), a World Bank-supported intervention aimed at improving flood risk management, as one of the initiatives requiring stronger commitment.

He alleged that the project had suffered setbacks due to funding challenges, claiming that in May 2026, the World Bank downgraded its performance rating to "Moderately Unsatisfactory" after the Ministry of Finance reportedly capped disbursements.

He further alleged that GH¢13.8 million was transferred from the project’s account, resulting in delayed payments to contractors working on critical flood mitigation interventions.

The former MP also raised concerns over what he described as the failure to activate a US$7 million flood early warning system procured several years ago.

He argued that such systems, if properly operationalised, could help authorities prepare communities ahead of extreme weather events and reduce the impact of floods.

Mr Barimah also criticised the continued encroachment on drainage buffer zones in Accra, insisting that weak enforcement of planning regulations has worsened the city’s vulnerability to flooding.

He maintained that the country must prioritise long-term solutions, including investment in drainage infrastructure, effective operation of early warning systems and strict enforcement against developments that obstruct waterways.

The former legislator said Ghana cannot continue to rely mainly on emergency responses after lives, property and livelihoods have already been affected.

He called for a shift from what he described as flood management through public relations to a more preventive approach focused on protecting communities before disasters happen.

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