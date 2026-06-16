Gov’t processing UTAG book and research allowance payments, no strike expected – Haruna Iddrisu

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, says the government is actively addressing concerns raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over delays in the payment of book and research allowances.
Speaking at the launch of the Ghana National Research Fund in Accra, he disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has approved the necessary documentation to facilitate the release of the allowances, adding that processes are underway to ensure prompt payment to affected lecturers.
Mr Iddrisu assured that the government remains committed to preventing any industrial action over the matter, stressing that efforts are being made to resolve the concerns amicably.
“I see the President of UTAG here, Professor Vera, let me recognise you and assure you that President Mahama will not allow UTAG to go on strike,” he said.
He added that while the administrative processes are progressing, there may still be discussions around the exchange rate used in computing the allowances.
“Your book and research allowance… I have a copy of the letter here, signed by the Minister for Finance. What you may not be happy with is whether the exchange rate is the Bawumia rate or the John Mahama rate of exchange.
But at least none of you will be debating whether it will be paid or not,” he joked.
He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the research and academic environment in the country.
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