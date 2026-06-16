National

Gov’t processing UTAG book and research allowance payments, no strike expected – Haruna Iddrisu

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  16 June 2026 1:17pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, says the government is actively addressing concerns raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over delays in the payment of book and research allowances.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana National Research Fund in Accra, he disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has approved the necessary documentation to facilitate the release of the allowances, adding that processes are underway to ensure prompt payment to affected lecturers.

Mr Iddrisu assured that the government remains committed to preventing any industrial action over the matter, stressing that efforts are being made to resolve the concerns amicably.

“I see the President of UTAG here, Professor Vera, let me recognise you and assure you that President Mahama will not allow UTAG to go on strike,” he said.

He added that while the administrative processes are progressing, there may still be discussions around the exchange rate used in computing the allowances.

“Your book and research allowance… I have a copy of the letter here, signed by the Minister for Finance. What you may not be happy with is whether the exchange rate is the Bawumia rate or the John Mahama rate of exchange.

But at least none of you will be debating whether it will be paid or not,” he joked.

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the research and academic environment in the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group