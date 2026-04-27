Gov’t reaffirms commitment to reliable power supply amid ongoing disruptions – Energy Minister

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering a stable and reliable electricity supply to all Ghanaians, despite ongoing challenges in the power sector.

Speaking in the wake of recent electricity disruptions during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 27, the Minister assured the public that efforts are being intensified to ensure a consistent power supply to homes, businesses and institutions across the country.

He stated that the government remains fully committed to its responsibility of ensuring reliable electricity delivery nationwide.

“Government remains fully committed to delivering a reliable electricity supply to every Ghanaian home, business, and institution,” he said.

Dr Jinapor expressed confidence that the current challenges will be overcome through coordinated interventions and sustained investment in the sector.

“Together, we will overcome these challenges,” he added.

He also stressed that the government will maintain transparency in communicating developments in the sector.

“We will not shirk responsibility. We will not deceive you. We will not live in denial. When we face challenges, we will tell Ghanaians,” he promised.

The Minister acknowledged that the recent disruptions have created a supply gap affecting parts of the country. However, he noted that the situation remains fluid, making it difficult to publish fixed load-shedding schedules.

“This is not like the regular load shedding, where you can predict outages over a period. Engineers are working around the clock to restore all plants back online within the shortest possible time,” he said.

He assured that technical teams are working continuously to restore stability and bring all affected generation units back online as quickly as possible.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.