Gov’t secures 2,500 transformers to boost power reliability

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced the emergency procurement of 2,500 transformers as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s electricity distribution network and improve reliability.
He said the intervention forms part of a broader programme aimed at expanding capacity, upgrading substations, and reducing technical losses across the system.
“As part of this effort, we are undertaking the emergency procurement of transformers to enable immediate injection of capacity into the network,” he stated.
Dr. Jinapor noted that major upgrades are ongoing in Accra, with substations in Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa, and Lashibi being expanded to meet rising demand and reduce local outages.
He also highlighted similar works in Kumasi and surrounding areas, including reinforcement of distribution lines to support industrial and commercial growth in the Ashanti Region.
“These investments are not short-term fixes, but part of a sustained and strategic effort to build a resilient, modern, and future-ready electricity distribution system,” he emphasised, assuring the public of improved communication and service delivery from ECG.
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