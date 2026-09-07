Gov’t signs MoUs with 11 universities to embed digital certifications in degree programmes

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 11 leading universities to embed digital certifications into degree and diploma programmes, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has disclosed.
According to him, the initiative is aimed at equipping graduates with relevant digital skills and preparing them for the demands of the digital economy.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, Mr George said the participating institutions included the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
“We have signed Memoranda of Understanding with eleven of Ghana’s leading universities... to embed these certifications into degree and diploma programmes,” he said.
The Minister also said the government was working with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to expand foundational digital skills training for students aged 13 to 19.
Digital skills programme
Mr George said the government’s digital skills programme recorded 11,683 cumulative attendances across 118 reporting centres between June 1 and August 15.
The Northern, Greater Accra and Upper West regions recorded the highest participation, while the government was also working to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.
He said the focus for the rest of the year would be to convert registrations into completed training while addressing the gender gap in participation.
Ghana advances AI agenda
Mr George further disclosed that Cabinet had approved Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2035 in April.
He said the government had already trained 240 civil servants in AI literacy and, in August, organised a five-day AI and Robotics Summer Bootcamp for 100 basic school students, 40 per cent of whom were girls.
The government, he added, plans to extend AI capacity-building to 50 Digital Champions and senior officials across the Civil Service before the end of the year.
Mr George said the initiatives formed part of broader efforts to strengthen digital skills and artificial intelligence capacity while creating more opportunities for Ghanaians to participate in the digital economy.
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