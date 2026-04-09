Guggisberg Fiagbenu enters race for Central Tongu NPP Chairmanship in Volta region

Guggisberg Fiagbenu

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Tongu Constituency of the Volta region, Mr Guggisberg Fiagbenu, has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of Constituency Chairman in the party’s upcoming internal elections.

Mr Fiagbenu, who serves as Polling Station Chairman for the Community School Polling Station at Kpogede and Assembly Member for the Adidome Central Electoral Area, said his decision forms part of preparations ahead of the opening of nominations scheduled for July this year.

Tracing his political journey in a press engagement on Wednesday, April 8, to announce his intention he recalled starting as a member without portfolio before rising to become Polling Station Youth Organiser, and later Chairman of the Assemblies of God Polling Station in Adidome.

He also contested the constituency chairmanship in 2022 but was unsuccessful.

He noted that the experience, though challenging, strengthened his resolve and deepened his commitment to party unity and growth within the constituency.

Mr Fiagbenu outlined a vision anchored on strategic reforms to reposition the party, including strengthening internal structures, fostering unity, and expanding its electoral appeal.

He pledged to work with party stakeholders to establish a permanent constituency office to improve administrative coordination and operational efficiency.

On welfare, he emphasised the need to prioritise the well-being of party members, indicating plans to introduce a structured welfare scheme to support members during illness and in times of bereavement.

He pointed to his previous support for party members, including assistance with hospital bills, funeral arrangements and financial aid to bereaved families, as evidence of his commitment to member welfare.

Mr Fiagbenu further highlighted plans to strengthen recognition and support for families of party members who lost their lives or sustained injuries during the 2016 constituency campaign launch at Kpedzeglo.

He underscored the importance of unity and inclusiveness, stressing that collective effort remains essential for electoral success.

“As part of my broader vision, I intend to make the party more attractive to the people of Central Tongu, increase voter support, and ultimately secure the constituency’s first NPP Member of Parliament,” he stated.

Looking ahead to the 2028 general elections, Mr Fiagbenu expressed optimism about the party’s prospects and pledged to advocate for job opportunities for members when the NPP returns to power. He noted that such initiatives would also help sustain the proposed welfare scheme.

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He appealed to delegates and party members to support his candidature, reaffirming his commitment to dedicated service and the advancement of the party in the constituency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.