NPP leaders converge at party headquarters ahead of NEC meeting on polling station elections

Top officials and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are arriving at the party’s national headquarters in Accra ahead of a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to review the modalities for upcoming polling station elections.

The session follows a successful membership registration exercise and is part of preparations for the party’s internal electoral calendar.

Among those present is the party’s 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi, the former General Secretary John Boadu, Assin South MP Rev Ntim Fordjour, former flagbearer aspirant Kwabena Agyapong, among others.

The NEC meeting is expected to discuss the framework and guidelines for conducting the grassroots elections, which will see party members elect officials at the polling station level as part of the broader internal election roadmap.

The review comes on the heels of the presidential primary and detailed electoral timelines announced by the party, which include steps from member registration to voter verification and verification exercises leading up to the polling station polls.

Party leadership says the process is intended to strengthen internal democracy and ensure credible, orderly contests at all levels.

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