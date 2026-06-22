Haruna Iddrisu empowers GES to clamp down on post-WASSCE celebrations in schools

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The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has granted firm authority to the leadership of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take decisive action against post-WASSCE celebrations on school campuses.
According to the Minister, the leaders have been empowered to enforce the ban on celebrations following the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with instructions to deal firmly with any breaches.
"The Director General of GES has my firm instructions to deal ruthlessly with this development so that we nip it early as a country," he said on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Monday, June 22.
"I have asked the school inspectorate directorate to take action on this matter," he added.
He stressed that school environments must remain strictly focused on academic work, warning that any deviation from this standard will not be tolerated.
He indicated that the directive is aimed at preserving discipline and maintaining the integrity of teaching and learning environments across the country’s secondary schools.
"The school is not just an environment where you acquire literacy and numeracy, but character is essential, and to produce responsible citizens," the minister noted.
The Minister’s comments reinforce government efforts to curb what it describes as disruptive conduct following examinations in both public and private institutions.
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