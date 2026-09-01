Hold power-sector managers to strict KPIs instead of privatising ECG – Ing. Quaye-Larbi

Electrical engineer Ing. Hesford Quaye-Larbi has urged the government to impose strict key performance indicators (KPIs) on Ghanaian managers of the country’s electricity distribution system instead of handing its operations to a private investor.

He argued that Ghanaian professionals were capable of managing the system effectively if they were given clear performance targets, regularly monitored and held accountable for their decisions.

“If the Ghanaians who are managing the electricity system are given KPIs, monitored and made accountable to the government, I do not think there will be a need for any private person,” he said on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, September 1, while discussing the state of power distribution in the country.

Ing. Quaye-Larbi noted that a private operator would likely retain the existing Ghanaian engineers and other employees because it would not necessarily bring an entirely new workforce from abroad.

“When they come, they are not bringing foreigners to run the system. It is the same staff, the same engineers and non-engineers who will be handling the system,” he stated.

He acknowledged that private-sector participation could introduce greater discipline because a profit-driven investor would demand efficiency and would not tolerate practices that undermine the company’s financial performance.

However, he maintained that similar results could be achieved under Ghanaian management if the right accountability structures were established and enforced.

“There will be discipline because the private investor will not tolerate certain things. But if we are able to manage it well, it will benefit Ghana as a whole,” he explained.

Ing. Quaye-Larbi expressed concern that weak enforcement, poor work culture and the failure to hold managers accountable had prevented the country from efficiently managing some of its public institutions.

“Ghana has a problem because we cherish talking more than doing. Let us all come to the table and put our shoulders to the wheel,” he said.

He also appealed to members of the public to help protect the electricity system by reporting illegal connections and other activities that contribute to commercial losses.

According to him, the power utilities belong to Ghanaians and should not be treated as the sole responsibility of employees of ECG and other institutions within the electricity value chain.

“When somebody is making an illegal connection and you see it, what do you do? The workers only have the opportunity to work there, but the utility belongs to Ghanaians. Whatever concerns the utilities concerns you,” he said.

Ing. Quaye-Larbi warned that when electricity companies lose revenue through illegal connections and other inefficiencies, the financial burden could eventually be transferred to consumers through higher tariffs.

“If we do not help ourselves, the tariff will come and all of us will suffer,” he cautioned.

He therefore called for a national effort involving government, utility managers, employees and consumers to reduce power-sector losses and improve the financial and operational performance of the electricity distribution system.

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