‘I assure the President of my unwavering loyalty’ – Brogya Genfi after new appointment

Former Deputy Minister for Defence Kofi Amankwa Brogya Genfi has expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama following his appointment as Presidential Advisor on National Resilience and Emergency Preparedness.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 26, Mr Genfi said he was grateful for the confidence the President had placed in him and pledged his commitment to his new role.

He said the appointment was particularly meaningful to him because of the trust President Mahama had previously shown in him when he served as Deputy Minister for Defence.

Mr Brogya Genfi also reflected on the period following the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and seven others.

He noted that he was entrusted to “hold the fort” under the supervision of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson for a year following the tragedy.

“I assure the President of my unwavering loyalty and dedication in discharging my duties in this new capacity,” he said.

Mr Genfi also expressed appreciation to the Directors and staff of the Ministry of Defence, the Military High Command and the Ghana Armed Forces for their support throughout his tenure.

He extended his gratitude to the Armed Forces Council, Defence Industries Holding Company (DIHOC) and the Veterans Administration, Ghana, for their support during his service.

The new appointment moves Mr Brogya Genfi from his previous role at the Ministry of Defence into an advisory position focused on national resilience and emergency preparedness.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.