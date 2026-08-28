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‘I have no problem with Public Tribunals Act’ – Supreme Court nominee Forson

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  28 August 2026 5:04am
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Supreme Court nominee Anthony Forson Jnr has backed the recently passed Public Tribunals Act, saying there should be no concern about the legislation, provided Parliament enacted it in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Forson, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association, made the remarks on Thursday, August 27, when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for his vetting.

Responding to questions about the constitutional basis for public tribunals and the newly passed legislation, Mr Forson said his position was grounded in the supremacy of the 1992 Constitution.

He stressed that Parliament must ensure that any legislation it passes conforms to the country’s fundamental law.

“I have no problem with the Public Tribunals law. As stated, it is in the Constitution. Article 12 says the Constitution must be the highest law of the land and so if the fundamental law of the land provides for it, I don’t have a problem with it,” he said.

Mr Forson further argued that the legislation does not introduce a concept that is alien to the Constitution and said his concern would arise only if Parliament failed to follow the constitutional requirements.

“It is not something that is being imported into the Constitution. I have no problem if Parliament is following the law,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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