I will not rule out running for President – Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has refused to rule out a future bid for the presidency, insisting that all political options remain open to him.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, the veteran politician said ambition is an important part of politics and argued that politicians without ambition may be in the wrong profession.

“Ambition is a very useful thing in politics. If you are a politician and you have no ambition, you are in the wrong profession,” he said.

His comments come amid growing speculation that his recent nationwide thank-you tour was linked to possible plans to contest the NDC’s presidential slot ahead of the 2028 elections.

However, Asiedu Nketiah said that how a politician manages ambition matters, explaining that he would make his intentions known when the appropriate time comes.

“I have told you how I would clearly declare it when the time is up for me to do so,” he said.

He dismissed suggestions that political ambitions can remain hidden forever, using pregnancy as an example.

“How do you hide pregnancy? If you hide your intention to contest for a position, how do you campaign?” he asked.

The NDC Chairman said once the time is right for him to declare any political move, he will make it public.

“So, if I intend to contest for a position when the time comes, I’ll let everybody know about it.”

When pressed on whether he personally harbours an ambition to become president, Asiedu Nketiah questioned whether the moment had arrived for such a declaration.

“Is the time up? That is the question I’m asking you. Wait till my time is up, and then I will let you know,” he said.

He added that several political paths remain available to him, stressing that he has not limited his future options.

“Sitting here, I can choose to become the next national organiser of NDC. There is no law that bars me. I can choose to become a general secretary again, and contest with my brother and very good friend Fifi Kwetey.”

“I can decide to remain the national chairman, and I can decide to contest and go back to parliament. I can decide to be the presidential candidate, and so all these are options that are open.”

Asked whether his refusal to be categorical suggested that he was keeping a presidential ambition alive, he said there was nothing wrong with leaving people guessing.

“There will be nothing wrong with that. You need to keep people guessing. Guessing is also part of the game.”

The NDC Chairman was then asked if he was deliberately not ruling out a presidential bid.

“No, no, no, no, no. I have never ruled any position out in my life. I’m not ruling any position out.”

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