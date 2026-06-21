I work with whoever Ghanaians elect as President; I’m now working with Mahama – Asantehene declares in Canada

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reiterated that his loyalty lies not with any political party but with the sovereign will of the people of Ghana.

He declared in Toronto, Canada that he works with every duly elected President and was currently working with President John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing a gathering of the Asante community in Toronto on Saturday, the King offered a rare and personal account of his decades-long engagement with Ghana's political leadership, revealing that he has advised every President since Jerry John Rawlings and continues to offer counsel to the current administration.

"My conviction is that any government elected by the people of Ghana, I have to work with the President and offer him my advice on the quiet," Otumfuo stated to an appreciative audience that applauded his delivery.

“I work with whoever Ghanaians elect as President; I am now working with Mahama."

The Asantehene traced his history of service, recounting that his first presidential engagement came in 1999 when he met and worked with President Rawlings. He went on to offer the same advisory service to Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills, John Dramani Mahama (first term), and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and has now resumed that role with President Mahama following his re-election.

"Those who will listen, do listen; those who don't listen, they don't listen," the Asantehene said with characteristic candour. "But I won't say it in public that a President didn't listen to my advice."

Addressing the political labels sometimes attached to his name, the King appeared amused, acknowledging that his willingness to work across party lines has led to speculation about his political leanings.

"So sometimes they would brand me as NDC, the next time they would say I am NPP," he remarked. "And in all, I say, I like it and would even add that I am CPP. I do this to ensure there's peace in Ghana "

The remark drew applause from the diaspora audience, underscoring the Asantehene's enduring popularity among Ghanaians at home and abroad.

Otumfuo's visit to Toronto formed part of a broader Canadian engagement focused on trade, investment, green energy, and institutional partnerships.

He also used the platform to urge Ghanaians in the diaspora to remain connected to their cultural roots and to serve as ambassadors for the nation.

"Ghana is open for business, open for tourism, and open for collaboration," he declared, calling on the diaspora to contribute to the country's development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.