Ibrahim Mahama gifts Xenophobia victim GH¢200,000, pledges to set him up as a distributor in construction supplies

Audio By Carbonatix
Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has extended GH¢200,000 in financial support to xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah to help him rebuild his life, while also offering to set up a cement distribution and construction hardware depot to support his new business direction.
The financial assistance will enable Mr Asamoah to take a one-month break to reunite with his family before returning to Ghana fully to begin preparations for a new business venture.
The initiative followed days after Mr Mahama assured the Minister for Foreign Affairs of his commitment to supporting Ghanaians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
During a meeting at his office with Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians living in South Africa to return home and contribute to national development through employment opportunities within his company, in line with their skills and expertise.
He also encouraged Ghanaians facing difficulties abroad to return to Ghana to either establish businesses or acquire vocational skills, assuring them of his support.
Emmanuel Asamoah, who previously operated a nail and hairdressing business in South Africa, is expected to transition into the hardware and construction supply sector upon his return to Ghana after his family break.
Mr Mahama also commended Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa for his dedicated service and commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians in the country, while encouraging Mr Asamoah to remain strong, disciplined, and focused as he begins a new chapter in his life.
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