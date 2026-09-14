IFY 2026 food festival to serve 20,000 meals showcasing global cuisines in Russia

A major culinary festival showcasing Russian and international cuisines has opened at the International Festival of Youth (IFY) 2026 in Ekaterinburg, with chefs expected to prepare 20,000 servings for thousands of participants.

Dubbed “Tastes of the World,” the food festival brings together about 100 chefs from across Russia as well as China, India and Syria to showcase dishes representing different cultures and culinary traditions.

The programme forms part of the cultural activities of IFY 2026, which is being held in Ekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, 2026, with 10,000 young people from 191 countries participating.

Organisers say the festival menu features 136 dishes and drinks, while the total weight of food expected to be served is about 1.5 tonnes.

Ekaterina Shapovalova, author of the concept for “Tastes of the World” and head of the All-Russian project “Gastronomic Map of Russia”, said the gathering is intended to use food as a vehicle for cultural exchange and international friendship.

“Our chefs are coming together as an international team for the first time. It includes 100 people from all over Russia – from the Far East to the Arctic – as well as chefs from China, Syria, and India,” she said.

She described the initiative as an exercise in “gastronomic diplomacy and friendship”, with chefs using their national cuisines to tell stories about their countries, cultures and traditions.

Over four days, participants will have access to 19 major culinary shows and 63 masterclasses, covering the preparation of a wide variety of traditional dishes.

Russian chefs are expected to serve delicacies from more than 50 regions of Russia, including Karelian kalitki, Ural shangi, pancakes, Far Eastern chebureki, Arctic ukha fish soup, Dagestani kurze, Ossetian ualibakh pies and Mari podkogoli.

A five-metre-long coulibiac has already been prepared at the festival venue, while organisers say participants will also have an opportunity to taste a 10-kilogram kurnik.

International chefs are also bringing their countries’ cuisines to the festival. Syrian chefs will prepare falafel and baba ganoush, while Chinese chefs will serve jiaozi. Indian dishes on the menu include chicken dum biryani and palak paneer.

Syrian chef Wissam Maatouk said participating in the festival offered an opportunity to introduce people from around the world to Syrian cuisine and culture.

“Little is known about Syrian cuisine and culture outside our country, so it was important for us to come to this Festival and introduce people from all over the world to our Arab flavours,” he said.

The programme will also feature about 30 culinary experts, who will lead shows and masterclasses exploring food traditions from Russia and other countries.

The food festival is expected to conclude with a friendly pancake-making competition between a Russian team and a joint team representing other countries participating in IFY 2026.

The International Festival of Youth 2026 is being held under the theme “Follow Your Dream.” It brings together 5,000 Russian and 5,000 international participants working in fields including entrepreneurship, media, technology, education, science, arts, sport and public administration.

The festival follows the World Youth Festival held in Sirius, Russia, from March 1 to 7, 2024, which attracted 20,000 young people from 190 countries.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.