IGP promotes police officer for saving lives in Aboso fire

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted Inspector Hance Atubra of the Tarkwa Divisional Police Headquarters to the rank of Chief Inspector in recognition of his bravery during a fire outbreak at Aboso in the Western Region.

The promotion follows Inspector Atubra’s intervention during the fire, which broke out on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the Aboso Main Lorry Station.

The fire engulfed a number of shops at the station, destroying property and putting people within the affected area at risk.

Inspector Atubra, who was reportedly the first police officer to arrive at the scene, immediately moved to assist people trapped in the area.

He helped evacuate the victims from the danger zone to safety, demonstrating what the police administration described as courage, promptness and commitment to duty in the face of the emergency.

His actions attracted commendation from people who witnessed the incident and subsequently led to a recommendation for his promotion.

The elevation from Inspector to Chief Inspector is therefore being presented as a formal recognition of his intervention, particularly his efforts to protect human life and property during the emergency.

The police administration said the promotion also reflected its commitment to recognising officers who demonstrate exceptional courage and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The incident highlights the critical role of first responders during emergencies, with Inspector Atubra’s quick intervention helping to prevent the fire from posing an even greater threat to people in the affected area.

The police administration has, through the promotion, reaffirmed its resolve to reward officers whose actions go beyond routine policing and contribute directly to the protection of lives and property.

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