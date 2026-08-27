I’ll exploit NDC’s complacency if elected NPP Communications Director – Dennis Aboagye

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as “Miracles”, says he will take advantage of what he describes as complacency within the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) if elected the party’s Director of Communications.

Mr Aboagye made the comments after filing his nomination to contest the position, pledging to strengthen the NPP’s communications machinery and position the party for the 2028 general elections.

He believes the NDC’s confidence in its electoral prospects could create an opening for the NPP to regain ground.

“That complacency is what we need. We are going to take advantage of it,” he said.

Mr Aboagye said the NPP must be more deliberate and assertive in shaping public discourse rather than allowing the governing party to dominate the political narrative.

“We are going to command the narratives,” he said.

He said his experience would be an asset to the party’s communications efforts, noting that he has served the NPP for about 23 years.

“For 23 years of my very young age, all I have done is to serve this party,” he said.

Mr Aboagye said his approach would combine confidence, respect and passion, rather than unnecessary confrontation.

“We are going to do it with a lot of respect. We are going to do it with confidence,” he said.

He also pledged to ensure that the NPP’s message reaches voters across all relevant communication platforms.

“Most importantly, we are going to do what we are going to do to command every space,” he said.

Mr Aboagye expressed confidence that his long service to the party and experience in political communication had prepared him to lead the NPP’s communications team as it seeks to rebuild its support base ahead of the 2028 elections.

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