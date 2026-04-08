iWatch Africa’s Philip Kwasi Banini to Speak at the 13th Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum in Abidjan

Philip Kwasi Banini

In a recognition of his contributions to policy analysis, policy advocacy and press freedom in the digital age, the Co-founder and Team Lead of iWatch Africa, Philip Kwasi Banini, has been invited to participate as a panel speaker at the 13th edition of the Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum (DRIF), scheduled to take place from April 14-16, 2026, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr Banini will join a diverse group of experts and stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to contribute to discussions under this year’s theme, “Building Inclusive and Resilient Digital Futures.” His participation is expected to bring valuable insights into advancing digital rights, promoting accountability, and strengthening inclusive digital ecosystems across the continent.

Representing iWatch Africa, he will highlight the organization’s flagship initiative, DisinfoEye, a platform designed to track and address online abuse and disinformation targeting journalists and vulnerable groups. He will host a high-level panel to address “How Media, Tech, and Civil Society Can Safeguard Press Freedom in the Digital Age in West Africa” exploring the growing threat of disinformation to press freedom and democratic discourse in the region.

His panel will examine collaborative strategies among journalists, tech platforms, and civil society to combat digital repression, promote factchecking, and uphold ethical journalism while navigating censorship and algorithmic biases, share insights from Ghana and other African countries on how citizen-driven, data-based solutions can advance digital safety and democratic resilience.

Mr Banini is anticipated to share perspectives on key issues such as digital inclusion, information integrity, and the role of civic technology in safeguarding online spaces. He will also highlight the organisation’s ongoing work, including initiatives aimed at addressing disinformation, protecting vulnerable groups online, and enhancing citizen participation in digital governance.

Organized annually by Paradigm Initiative (PIN) , a flagship platform for communities of practice around privacy, affordable Internet, increasing women’s access to digital tools, health surveillance, Internet shutdowns, Artificial Intelligence, platform accountability, digital inclusion, digital security and similar themes, DRIF is an important platform where conversations on digital policy in the Global South are shaped, policy directions debated, and partnerships forged for action.

It hosts diverse skills and capacities for enhancing digital rights and inclusion on the African continent and beyond. The forum brings together policymakers, civil society, technology companies, government, academia, and other stakeholders to deliberate on pressing issues such as internet access, privacy, artificial intelligence, and platform accountability.

Mr Banini’s participation reflects iWatch Africa’s continued commitment to advancing digital rights, fostering transparency, and supporting democratic resilience across Africa. The forum is expected to provide an opportunity for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strengthening partnerships within the digital rights ecosystem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.