JoyNews-Republic Bank Habitat Fair opens today at Marina Mall

The second JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair opens today, Friday, September 11, at Marina Mall in Accra, bringing together leading players in banking, real estate, construction, home improvement, security, renewable energy and technology.

The three-day fair, running from September 11 to 13, is designed to connect prospective homeowners, builders and property owners with businesses and experts offering solutions for building, buying, financing, furnishing and securing homes.

The event also gives Ghanaians an opportunity to better understand mortgage and other financing options as they pursue their homeownership plans.

From mortgage financing and property development to building materials, interior décor, security systems, electric mobility and alternative power solutions, exhibitors will showcase a wide range of products and services under one roof.

Republic Bank Ghana

For prospective homeowners, financing remains one of the major considerations in acquiring property.

Republic Bank Ghana is therefore showcasing mortgage solutions designed to help individuals and families purchase, build or renovate homes.

The bank serves salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners, with financing and repayment options tailored to different financial circumstances.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage the bank's representatives on mortgage options and receive guidance on financing their homeownership plans.

Drive EV GH

Drive EV GH will introduce visitors to electric mobility and the potential savings associated with switching from conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

The company is also developing an electric mobility ecosystem, including X-ChargeEV, a smart charging network designed to make electric vehicle charging more convenient.

Its participation will provide visitors with an opportunity to explore electric vehicles and the wider infrastructure supporting cleaner and potentially more cost-effective mobility.

Virtual Security Africa

Virtual Security Africa (VSA) is showcasing integrated electronic security solutions for homes, offices and other properties.

Its services include CCTV surveillance, access control, intruder alarms, fire alarms and electric fencing.

The company will demonstrate how security technology can help homeowners monitor their properties, improve safety and respond to potential threats.

Akwaaba Building Materials

For those building from the ground up, Akwaaba Building Materials is showcasing construction and finishing products, including wall panels, PVC roofing sheets, PVC marble sheets, plumbing pipes, fittings and accessories.

The company provides materials for different stages of construction, allowing homeowners and builders to compare products and make informed decisions about quality, durability and finishing.

Lesh Fortune Limited

Lesh Fortune Limited is showcasing interior design, furnishing and space-styling solutions for homes, offices, hotels and other properties.

Its products and services include curtains, blinds, carpets, bespoke furniture, décor accessories and remote-controlled curtain rails.

The company caters to homeowners seeking to transform their spaces into functional and comfortable living environments.

DoorMaster

DoorMaster is presenting luxury and security doors designed to combine protection with aesthetics.

The company is also offering selected promotional deals, professional installation and warranties on qualifying products.

Ayuda App

The Ayuda App connects customers with professionals who provide home repair, maintenance and other services through a single platform.

Users can access service providers including electricians, plumbers, air-conditioning technicians, cleaners, painters, carpenters, movers and mechanics.

The platform is designed to make it easier for homeowners to find and engage service providers for a range of household needs.

Western Vilas

For prospective buyers interested in ready-made properties, Western Vilas is showcasing its gated-community development at Ayi Mensah.

The development comprises two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses and luxury villas, with amenities including security, a gym, a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, children's playgrounds and private balconies.

The company is also offering payment arrangements that allow prospective homeowners to explore off-plan property ownership without paying the entire cost upfront.

Ctechi Ghana

Ctechi Ghana Limited is showcasing energy-storage and backup-power solutions for homes and businesses.

Its products include lithium batteries, inverters, all-in-one batteries, UPS systems, jump starters and portable power-storage units.

The company also provides solar installation, maintenance and after-sales services for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Velo West Africa

Velo West Africa Limited is exhibiting locally manufactured construction-material solutions under its ITALKOL brand.

The company uses locally sourced raw materials alongside components from the European chemical-engineering industry, with a focus on construction products and professional application.

Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana

Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana is showcasing waterproofing and damp-proofing solutions for foundations, bathrooms, roofs and retaining walls.

Its products also include technical repair solutions designed to restore damaged concrete and other building elements and extend their service life.

Three days of home solutions

With exhibitors spanning finance, property development, construction, security, interiors, energy, technology and mobility, the second JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair offers visitors a range of options as they plan, build, buy, renovate, furnish or secure their homes.

The public is encouraged to visit Marina Mall from Friday, September 11, to Sunday, September 13, to engage exhibitors and experts on housing, mortgage financing and other solutions for homeownership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.