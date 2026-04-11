Football

JoySports Exclusive: Steve McLaren in talks with GFA after expressing interest in Black Stars job

Source: JoySports  
  11 April 2026 9:01pm
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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opened talks with former Manchester United assistant coach, Steve McLaren over the vacant Black Stars coaching role.

Sources at the GFA say, the talks were initiated by McLaren, who made contact through his representatives.

McLaren is currently unattached, having left his role as Jamaica's head coach after they missed out on direct qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a goalless draw with Curacao.

The English man becomes the latest to enter the race to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

Earlier on Saturday, JoySports exclusively revealed that the GFA was discussing financial terms with former Croatia and West Ham manager, Slaven Bilic over a possible four-month deal to lead Ghana to the World Cup.

JoySports also understands that former Egypt and Real Madrid coach Carlos Quieroz has also held advanced talks with the GFA, who appear to favour a short-term appointment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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