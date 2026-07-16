Ken Ashigbey warns galamsey fight will fail without end to political interference

Convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Dr Ken Ashigbey, has criticised both the previous and current governments over what he describes as their inability to confront politically connected individuals involved in illegal mining, warning that the country's fight against galamsey will fail unless political interference ends.

Speaking on Super Morning Show on July 16, Mr Ashigbey says successive governments have failed to demonstrate the political will needed to tackle illegal mining, accusing political actors of shielding their supporters instead of enforcing the law.

According to him, allegations that illegal miners linked to the previous administration have simply been replaced by those aligned with the current government point to a deeper problem of political interference.

He noted that while some reports suggest "NDC illegal miners" have replaced "NPP illegal miners," the real issue is not which political party is in power but the state's inability to hold its own supporters accountable.

Mr Ashigbey argued that many of the individuals currently using violence to engage in illegal mining are not necessarily acting because of a change in government, but because politically connected actors continue to feel protected.

He called on the government to confront illegal mining without fear or favour, insisting that the country cannot afford to politicise the fight against environmental destruction.

Mr Ashigbey also urged Ghanaians to disregard misinformation and instead encourage constructive public engagement on the issue.

He commended sections of the media, civil society organisations and anti-galamsey campaigners for keeping national attention on the environmental crisis.

Warning of the long-term consequences of inaction, Mr Ashigbey said Ghana's natural resources are being depleted at an alarming rate and stressed that the country cannot continue to sacrifice its environment for short-term political interests.

He further criticised what he described as the silence of sections of the political and middle class, saying many people who understand the gravity of the problem have chosen to remain quiet because of partisan or personal interests.

"The time for compromise is over," he said, urging all stakeholders to unite in protecting the country's forests and water bodies from illegal mining activities.

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