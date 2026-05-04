Kofi Jumah reportedly hospitalised as GH¢55m bail conditions remain unmet

Former Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, is yet to meet the conditions of a GH¢55 million bail granted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and has reportedly been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Communications Director, Paul Yandoh, efforts are ongoing to secure his release, but the process has been delayed due to his reported medical condition.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, May 4, 2026, Mr Yandoh said Jumah’s health situation required urgent medical attention, leading to his admission at Korle Bu, where he is reportedly receiving treatment in the ICU.

He explained that the development has slowed attempts to fulfil the bail requirements.

Mr Jumah was granted police enquiry bail on April 29, set at GH¢55 million, but has yet to satisfy the conditions.

His arrest followed a raid on his residence in Kumasi as part of EOCO’s ongoing investigations into alleged breaches of public financial management regulations during his tenure at GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the specific allegations, and EOCO has yet to provide further updates on the case.

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