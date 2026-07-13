Lawra Assembly pledges urgent renovation of traditional council office following GH₵130,000 logistics donation

The Lawra Traditional Council and the Lawra Circuit Court have received a donation of 660 plastic chairs and two motorcycles valued at GH₵130,000, prompting a firm commitment from the Municipal Assembly to urgently renovate the traditional council's dilapidated office.

Member of Parliament for Lawra, Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng, presented the items on Monday at the Lawra Naa's Palace, fulfilling pledges he made following separate appeals from the two institutions earlier this year.

Mr. Ziedeng explained that the GH₵130,000 logistical support is intended to strengthen justice delivery and reinforce collaboration with traditional authorities in the municipality.

"Today's ceremony is significant because of the opportunity it affords us to focus on justice delivery in the Lawra Municipality," he said. "These interventions are but little drops in the ocean of problems facing your institutions. However, what is important is that they respond to your most pressing needs, as the requests came directly from you."

Under the distribution plan, the traditional council received 660 chairs, which will be allocated to its main office, major divisions and subdivisions, as well as one motorcycle for its registrar. The Lawra Circuit Court received its second motorcycle to support the mobility of its bailiffs.

Representing the traditional council, Eremon Chief Naa Volkur Nyuure Tang commended the Member of Parliament for fulfilling his promise.

He said the chairs would eliminate the challenge of chiefs having to stand during meetings, but noted that the traditional council's office building remains "an eyesore."

Elaborating on the poor working conditions, the Council's Registrar, Seidu Kudus, revealed that staff currently share a single congested office and lack basic support personnel.

"We are appealing to the Assembly to help us so that the chiefs will have a fitting place to hold their meetings," Mr. Kudus said.

He explained that due to limited regional grants, he currently pays a local cleaner from his personal funds to maintain the council's premises.

Following an inspection of the facility, the Municipal Chief Executive for Lawra, Cecilia Soyele Nuratu, assured the council that the Assembly would partner with the Member of Parliament to renovate the building.

"We wouldn't wait for a second appeal. We will respond urgently. It is an urgent need, and it is our duty as an Assembly to address it," Mrs. Nuratu said.

She also urged the beneficiaries to properly maintain the donated items to ensure they serve the institutions for many years.

"It is my hope that the traditional council and the court will take good care of these items they are receiving today so they can serve them for a long time," she added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the court, Judicial Service interpreter Zu Leticia expressed gratitude for the donation.

"This will go a long way in improving our mobility and transportation," Leticia said. "We promise to take good care of this motorbike and keep it in good condition."

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