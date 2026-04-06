Football

Leeds draw Chelsea, Man City face Southampton in FA Cup semis

Source: BBC  
  6 April 2026 12:26am
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Leeds United will play Chelsea at Wembley after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 39 years.

Daniel Farke's side beat Premier League relegation rivals West Ham 4-2 on penalties to progress after a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Last year's beaten finalists, Manchester City, will take on Championship side Southampton in the other semi-final.

The Saints, whose only FA Cup triumph was back in 1976, stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday to set up the encounter with seven-time winners City.

Leeds last reached the FA Cup last four in 1987, when they were beaten 3-2 by eventual winners Coventry City at Hillsborough, and lifted the trophy for the only time in 1972.

Their meeting with eight-time winners Chelsea will also stir up memories of the 1970 showpiece between the sides, in which the Blues triumphed after a replay at Old Trafford - the first FA Cup final at that time to require one since 1912.

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