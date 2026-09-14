‘Let’s change the world together’ – Putin tells young people

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged young people from across the world to work together towards building a more open and equitable international system.

“If you share these aspirations, let’s change the world together,” Putin told participants and guests of the 2026 International Youth Festival in a message delivered on September 13.

The Russian leader used the address to appeal directly to the younger generation, arguing that young people have an opportunity to influence the direction of global affairs amid rapid technological and social change.

Putin welcomed the participants to Yekaterinburg, which he described as a historically significant Russian city linking Europe and Asia.

“This year, you have gathered in the capital of the Urals, Yekaterinburg – the city where Europe and Asia meet and where history literally lives in every stone,” he said.

He highlighted the Urals' contribution to Russia's industrial and scientific development, describing the region as an appropriate setting for discussions about technology and the world's future.

“For centuries, the Urals have produced ideas that changed our country for the better. First plants, Russia’s first industrial revolution, and hundreds of modern scientific breakthroughs,” Putin said.

He added: “Where else but here, one of the centres of Russia’s industrial, cultural and intellectual legacy, would young leaders from different countries discuss how our life is changing with the arrival of new technology and what kind of world we want in the future?”

Putin said Russia's vision was anchored in friendship, peace, fairness and respect among peoples and countries.

“If we are friends, our friendship is strong and enduring. If we are neighbours, we seek fairness and respect for one another,” he said.

He also advocated equal opportunities for individuals irrespective of their nationality or socioeconomic circumstances.

“We want every person to remain human and for their fate to be determined by things other than nationality, a wallet packed with money, status or background,” Putin stated.

He further argued that countries should independently choose their development paths while enjoying equitable access to essential resources and technological advances.

“We strongly believe that every nation is free to choose its path independently and is entitled to equal access to medications, food, water, energy and education opportunities, and to the use of the latest technology that must be available to all humanity,” he said.

Putin concluded by placing responsibility for the future in the hands of the younger generation.

“I have no doubt that you, the younger generation, will succeed. It is your time.

“Follow your dreams with Russia.”

Read his full statement here.

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