Logba Traditional Council inducts new members

The Logba Traditional Council has inducted three new members after their successful installations and thorough vetting to become full members.

The inductees were Divisional Chief of Logba Tota, Togbe Takyi VII, Togbe Woedziavi, and Togbe Obisansah, all of whom are Sub-Divisional chiefs of Logba Tota.

The brief ceremony took place at Logba Klikpo, the traditional capital of the Logba Traditional Area in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region.

Paramount Chief of Logba, Togbega Dabrah VII

Addressing the Council, the Paramount Chief of Logba, Togbega Dabrah VI, advised the new members to dedicate themselves to achieving the goals of the Traditional Council and leading the development of the area.

He recounted how the traditional area was once part of a larger amalgamation that suppressed their voices and hindered efforts to develop those areas.

“Now that you are full members of this Council, in fact, I would like all the committees that will be set up to work assiduously so that we can really move forward and people will know that ‘yes, we are on our feet now’”, he said.

Paramount Queenmother of Logba, Mamaga Agumekosua V,

The Paramount Queenmother of Logba, Mamaga Agumekosua V, urged the female members of the Council to work together with their male colleagues and avoid laziness in fulfilling their duties.

She encouraged them to rise to the challenge, serve as role models, and ensure they meet the expectations of their community.

“This is a call to serve, a call to workshop, you have to do your people that honour and prove that they didn’t make mistakes in appointing you as their leader”, she stated.

The Divisional Chief of Logba Tota, Togbe Takyi VII, promised to lead a change in the operations of traditional authorities in the area, pledging renewed energy.

“Things may not be as it is done in the past. We will not be as conventional anymore. We are going to be hybrid, introducing many ways of doing things. My Sub-Chiefs, we are ready to get it done. Big things, more or less like a paradigm shift in chieftaincy in our division”, he declared.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.