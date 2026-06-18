Macron pledges continued academic focus on colonial legacy and slave trade

Audio By Carbonatix
French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that higher education and research institutions in France will continue to support dedicated studies on colonial history and the legacy of slavery as part of broader efforts to preserve historical memory.
In a virtual address to the ongoing Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in Accra, President Macron said academic and research bodies would remain central to documenting, analysing and teaching the realities of colonialism, ensuring that the history is not lost over time.
He stressed that sustained scholarly engagement is essential to keeping public understanding alive, noting that the study of colonial history forms a critical pillar in France’s approach to confronting its past and contributing to global discussions on reparatory justice.
"It is also a national commitment in our overseas territories and in mainland France through policies of remembrance, research efforts and responses to the contemporary repercussions of slavery and the slave trade. French higher education and research will continue to support the work dedicated to colonial history, the history of slavery and that of the slave trade," he said.
"We will continue to make progress. I want to assure you today of France's determination to continue on this path of historical recognition with all of its partners," he added.
President Macron indicated that this academic commitment forms part of a wider set of initiatives by France to acknowledge historical injustices and support international calls for reparatory justice.
His remarks were delivered against the backdrop of renewed global attention on the legacy of slavery following the adoption of UN Resolution A/RES/80/250.
The Accra conference, convened under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, continues to serve as a platform for global leaders, scholars and policymakers to advance dialogue on historical accountability and reparatory justice.
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