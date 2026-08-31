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Mahama arrives in Serbia for 65th anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement

Source: MyJoyOnline   
  31 August 2026 10:02pm
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President John Mahama has arrived in Belgrade, Serbia, to participate in a high-level meeting commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The meeting is being hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

President Mahama’s participation highlights Ghana’s longstanding association with the movement, having been among its founding members in 1961.

Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, played a key role in shaping the vision of the Non-Aligned Movement alongside Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser and Indonesian President Sukarno.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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