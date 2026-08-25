Mahama Ayariga to face Appointments Committee vetting on Thursday

Mahama Ayariga

Majority Leader and Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga is scheduled to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, 2026, for vetting over his nomination as Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The committee, in a letter signed by its Principal Assistant Clerk and Clerk, Eunice K. Abeka, invited Mr Ayariga to appear at 9:00 a.m. at Committee Rooms 1 and 2 of the Administration Block of Parliament House in Accra.

The letter congratulated Mr Ayariga on his nomination and outlined the requirements he must fulfil ahead of the vetting.

“The Appointments Committee extends its warmest congratulations to you on your nomination as Minister Designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs,” the letter stated.

Mr Ayariga has been directed to submit copies of his Curriculum Vitae, signed on each page, as well as a Tax Clearance Certificate from the Ghana Revenue Authority, to the Governance Cluster Secretariat by Tuesday, August 26.

He is also required to submit an electronic copy of his CV to the Appointments Committee and provide a list of up to 20 guests who will attend the vetting.

“Security clearance has been obtained for a maximum of twenty (20) guests to observe your vetting,” the letter said.

The vetting forms part of Parliament’s consideration of President John Dramani Mahama’s latest ministerial nominations following the reshuffle.

Mr Ayariga is expected to face questions from members of the Appointments Committee on his experience, competence and suitability for the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs portfolio.

If approved by the committee, his nomination will proceed to the next stage of parliamentary consideration.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.