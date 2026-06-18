Mahama calls for responsibility, not guilt, in global push for reparatory justice

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama says current generations cannot be blamed for the atrocities of slavery, but have a responsibility to address the inequalities and structures that emerged from that history.
Addressing heads of state, foreign ministers, scholars and members of the African diaspora at Kempinski Hotel, the President said no one alive today built the slave ships, operated the plantations or created the legal systems that turned human beings into property.
However, he argued that societies have inherited institutions, inequalities and social structures shaped by centuries of exploitation and racialised enslavement.
“History does not ask us to inherit guilt, but it asks us to inherit responsibility,” he said.
The President said the real challenge facing the current generation is not whether it is guilty of the past, but whether it is willing to confront and address the enduring consequences of historical injustices.
He welcomed what he described as a growing global willingness among governments and institutions to engage openly with the history of slavery and its lasting impact.
Latest Stories
-
Celebrating the life and legacy of Thomas ‘Mac’ Scofield
29 seconds
-
US Justice Department hosts AG Ayine over law enforcement cooperation between the two countries
7 minutes
-
GNPC Explorco partners Tamale Technical University to train Ghana’s next generation of petroleum professionals
20 minutes
-
NDC to rename party headquarters after Rawlings as Ghana marks ex-president’s 79th birthday
22 minutes
-
EU funds major forest restoration drive to reclaim 14,000 hectares of degraded land in Ghana
34 minutes
-
Mahama: Stories of enslaved women must no longer be ‘footnotes’ in history
35 minutes
-
Macron calls on UN, AU, UNESCO to back global reparatory justice push in Accra
37 minutes
-
2 dead as torrential rains submerge Samreboi
38 minutes
-
Reparatory justice: Truth must come first in addressing legacy of slavery – Macron
38 minutes
-
African universities urged to strengthen quality assurance systems as AI transforms education
39 minutes
-
Macron proposes international scientific initiative on reparatory justice and slavery legacy
40 minutes
-
Ghana’s cocoa price decision and the future of a resilient cocoa economy
42 minutes
-
Ghana’s cocoa price decision and the future of resilient cocoa economy
42 minutes
-
Parents approve health levy, PTA dues to improve welfare at Wa School for the Blind
43 minutes
-
Macron pledges continued academic focus on colonial legacy and slave trade
47 minutes