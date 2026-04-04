Mahama confirms progress on 24-Hour Economy initiative at Kwahu Business Forum

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced progress in the implementation of Ghana’s 24-hour economy initiative, during his address at the Kwahu Business Forum 2026 on Saturday, April 4.
Speaking to an audience of business leaders and stakeholders, the President credited Parliament for passing the 24-Hour Authority Bill, which lays the legislative foundation for the initiative.
“Credits to Parliament, they’ve passed the 24-hour authority bill. And so we’re in the process of setting up the offices and employing the officers into the authority,” he said.
President Mahama further explained that the newly established authority will oversee the registration of companies under the 24-hour economy framework.
“They’ll begin the registration of companies under the 24-hour initiative. And I believe that there are many companies that are already working multiple shifts,” he noted.
He cited companies such as Sentuo, among others, which already operate in multiple shifts, predicting that these businesses are likely to be among the first to register under the new programme.
The initiative, which aims to expand economic activity beyond standard business hours, is expected to create employment opportunities, enhance productivity, and foster investment across various sectors.
President Mahama emphasised that the scheme would formally recognise businesses operating extended hours, providing a structured framework for growth.
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