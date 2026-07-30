Mahama establishes GH¢1m trust funds for children of helicopter crash victim

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the full implementation of a comprehensive support package for the families of the eight officials who lost their lives in the military helicopter crash last year, including the establishment of GH¢1 million trust funds for each minor child left behind.

The interventions follow the fatal Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash in August 2025, which claimed the lives of eight senior government and military officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Mohammed-Muniru Limuna, former Ashanti Regional Minister Samuel Sarpong, Deputy Director-General of NADMO Samuel Aboagye and three military officers.

Following the tragedy, government announced the establishment of the Children's Support Fund to provide long-term educational and welfare support for the dependants of the deceased, alongside compensation and other benefits for their families.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, July 30, the President said the measures fulfilled the government's pledge to stand by the bereaved families beyond the period of national mourning.

"I'm pleased to announce today that these interventions have now been fully implemented for the families of our fallen civilian officials," he said.

The President disclosed that on July 3, the Accra Circuit Court, acting under the Workmen's Compensation Act, 1963 (Act 174), awarded a total compensation package of GH¢13,872,962.40 to the dependants of the four civilian officials who died in the tragedy.

He added that compensation packages for the families of the fallen military personnel had also been processed in accordance with the Armed Forces Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1546), and were formally handed over on Thursday.

"Our responsibility extends beyond financial compensation," President Mahama said.

He announced that every affected family had been enrolled onto the highest-tier healthcare package under Nationwide Medical Insurance.

"The company's highest level of healthcare coverage has been awarded to these families. This package provides an annual healthcare value of GH¢3 million across all dependants and grants access to 942 accredited healthcare providers throughout Ghana."

According to the President, each family received a unique identification card that would provide seamless access to healthcare services whenever required.

A major highlight of the intervention was the creation of the Children's Support Fund, which the President described as a national obligation rather than an act of charity.

"Recognising that education is the greatest investment we can make into the future, that conviction has led to the establishment of the Children's Support Fund.

"The fund is not an act of charity. It is a solemn national obligation to our fallen heroes."

He revealed that 13 professionally managed trust accounts had been established at Stanbic Bank for the benefit of the minor children of the deceased, with GH¢1 million deposited into each account by government.

"These accounts will be professionally managed and will safeguard and potentially invest the funds, ensuring sustainable growth while meeting the educational expenses of the children as they grow up."

The President further announced that six fixed deposit accounts had also been established for the five adult children of Dr Samuel Sarpong and the first daughter of Mohammed-Muniru Limuna, with GH¢1 million deposited into each account.

He explained that the funds would remain under a three-month holding period to allow the investments to appreciate while giving beneficiaries time to plan the productive use of the resources.

Addressing the bereaved families directly, President Mahama acknowledged that financial assistance could never replace their loved ones.

He said the legacy of the deceased would live on through the education and achievements of the children they left behind.

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