Technology

Meta to start capturing employee mouse movements, keystrokes for AI training data

Source: Reuters  
  21 April 2026 5:00pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Meta is installing new tracking software on U.S.-based employees’ computers to capture mouse movements, clicks, and keystrokes for training its artificial-intelligence models.

This is part of a broad initiative to build AI agents that can autonomously perform work tasks, the company told staffers in internal memos seen by Reuters.

The tool will run on a list of work-related apps and websites and will also take occasional snapshots of the content on employees’ screens for context, according to one memo, posted by a staff AI research scientist on Tuesday in a dedicated internal channel for the company's model-building Meta SuperIntelligence Labs team.

The purpose of the exercise, according to the memo, was to improve the company's models in areas where they still struggle, such as choosing from dropdown menus and using keyboard shortcuts.

"This is where all Meta ‌employees ⁠can help our models get better simply by doing their daily work," it said.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the data collected would not be used for performance assessments or any other purpose besides model training, and that safeguards were in place to protect sensitive content.

"If we're building agents to help people complete everyday ​tasks using computers, our models need real examples ​of how ⁠people actually use them — things like mouse movements, clicking buttons, and navigating dropdown menus.

"To help, we’re launching an internal tool that will ⁠capture ​these kinds of inputs on certain ​applications to help us train our models," said Stone.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group