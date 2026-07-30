Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June

Audio By Carbonatix
Mobile money transactions reached 954 million, valued at GHS492.9 billion, in June 2026, far exceeding cheque payments, Bank of Ghana data have shown.
Cheque transactions totalled 406,000 during the period, with a value of GHS35.7 billion, according to the latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data.
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) reported that the value of mobile money transactions increased from GHS323.2 billion in June 2025 to GHS492.9 billion in June 2026.
Registered mobile money accounts rose from 76.4 million to 84.6 million over the period, while active accounts stood at 26.4 million in June 2026.
The balance held in mobile money wallets (float) increased from GHS28.9 billion in June 2025 to a record GHS40 billion in June 2026.
The report showed that the number of registered mobile money agents reached one million, with 546,000 active agents.
Transactions conducted through Mobile Money Interoperability, which enables transfers across different telecommunications networks, totalled 33.5 million and were valued at GHS6.2 billion in June 2026.
Latest Stories
-
How to check 2026 BECE provisional results using a mobile phone
18 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
55 minutes
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
1 hour
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
1 hour
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
1 hour
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
1 hour
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
1 hour
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
2 hours
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
2 hours
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
2 hours
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
2 hours
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
2 hours
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
2 hours
-
NPP demands explanation over Upper East Region’s exclusion from $500m World Bank project
2 hours
-
China, Ghana deepen defence ties as PLA marks 99th anniversary
2 hours