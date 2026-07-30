National

Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June

Source: GNA  
  30 July 2026 5:24am
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Mobile money transactions reached 954 million, valued at GHS492.9 billion, in June 2026, far exceeding cheque payments, Bank of Ghana data have shown.

Cheque transactions totalled 406,000 during the period, with a value of GHS35.7 billion, according to the latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) reported that the value of mobile money transactions increased from GHS323.2 billion in June 2025 to GHS492.9 billion in June 2026.

Registered mobile money accounts rose from 76.4 million to 84.6 million over the period, while active accounts stood at 26.4 million in June 2026.

The balance held in mobile money wallets (float) increased from GHS28.9 billion in June 2025 to a record GHS40 billion in June 2026.

The report showed that the number of registered mobile money agents reached one million, with 546,000 active agents.

Transactions conducted through Mobile Money Interoperability, which enables transfers across different telecommunications networks, totalled 33.5 million and were valued at GHS6.2 billion in June 2026.

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