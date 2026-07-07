More than 373,000 US customers without power due to extreme weather

More than 373,000 homes and businesses were without power as of Monday due to extreme weather ​conditions across several areas of the United States, according ‌to data from PowerOutage.us.

Pennsylvania was the hardest hit, with over 70,000 outages, according to the data.

The utility with the most outages was FirstEnergy, where ​around 59,775 homes and businesses were without service, followed ​by DTE Energy with 55,850 customers without power.

DTE Energy said on its website early Monday that its Storm Response Team was on track to restore service to 95% of impacted customers by the end of the day.

As of 5:29 p.m. EDT (2129 GMT), the company had 97.5% of its customers with power.

Michigan had the second-highest number of ​outages by state, with about 64,155 customers without power.

PPL Electric ​Utilities [RIC:RIC:PEUC.UL] in Pennsylvania had around 51,012 customers without power, which is about ‌2.6% of its customers in the state.

FirstEnergy said its Jersey Central Power & Light unit restored power to over 300,000 customers after the storms. It added that the remaining 40,000 outages were expected to be ​restored by Tuesday.

Con ​Edison said ⁠the cities of Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Rye and New Rochelle in Westchester County, which is north ​of New York City, experienced the greatest number ​of storm-related ⁠outages, and that 95% of its Westchester customers affected by the July 4 storms were expected to be restored by Monday at ⁠7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT).

Here are the eight ​biggest outages by state:

State Outages Pennsylvania 74,907 Michigan 64,155 New Jersey 46,226 Maryland 37,553 New York 35,247 Connecticut 18,017 Texas 12,873 North Carolina 10,583 Total 373,437

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.