Motorists warned of traffic disruptions as gov’t begins nationwide flood recovery operation

Motorists across flood-affected parts of Ghana have been advised to prepare for temporary traffic diversions and restricted access on some roads as the government intensifies a nationwide flood clean-up and engineering operation aimed at restoring affected communities and strengthening the country's resilience against future flooding.

The Director General of Joint Operations of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, issued the advisory while addressing journalists during a national briefing on the government's response to the recent floods, stressing that the temporary disruptions are necessary to facilitate critical engineering and environmental restoration works.

According to Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah, the clean-up exercise is entering an intensive operational phase that will involve heavy machinery, engineering teams and coordinated security deployments across affected districts.

"As part of these operations, the public is advised that portions of roads may experience temporary traffic diversions or restricted access while the clean-up and engineering works are underway," he said.

He explained that while the measures may inconvenience motorists and commuters, they are essential to ensuring the safe execution of drainage reconstruction, debris removal and other emergency interventions designed to reduce the risk of further flooding.

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah said the operation brings together the Ghana Armed Forces, other security agencies and local government authorities in what he described as a coordinated national effort to restore flood-hit communities.

He disclosed that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been directed to organise and lead clean-up exercises within their respective jurisdictions to complement the work of military personnel and other emergency responders.

According to him, the decentralised approach is intended to ensure that every affected community receives the attention required while accelerating recovery efforts nationwide.

"Their efforts will complement those of the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies to ensure that all affected communities receive the required attention," he stated.

The Director General of Joint Operations further revealed that equipment acquired under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) has been mobilised to support the nationwide exercise.

The deployment of excavators, graders and other heavy-duty equipment, he explained, is expected to significantly enhance ongoing engineering works, particularly in areas where blocked drains, damaged roads and flood debris have hampered movement and increased public safety risks.

He noted that because of the scale of the operation, motorists should expect intermittent road closures and diversions as work progresses.

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah appealed to residents to cooperate fully with security personnel and officials supervising the exercise.

He urged motorists to comply with all traffic management directives and safety instructions issued on the ground, emphasising that public cooperation would enable authorities to complete the operation efficiently and safely.

"Residents are therefore urged to fully cooperate with personnel on the ground and to comply with all traffic management and safety instructions issued by the security agencies," he said.

He also appealed to owners and occupiers of structures situated within waterways, drainage reservations and environmentally sensitive areas to work with the relevant authorities to facilitate the execution of what he described as a critical national assignment.

According to him, government remains committed to ensuring that every action undertaken during the exercise is carried out professionally, humanely and in accordance with Ghanaian law.

The senior military officer commended private sector organisations that have responded to government's appeal by providing heavy equipment, technical expertise and logistical support for the operation.

He described their contributions as an important demonstration of patriotism and corporate social responsibility, adding that government encourages more organisations to join the national effort.

"The government is particularly grateful to the numerous private sector organisations that have responded positively to the national appeal by voluntarily providing heavy equipment, technical expertise and logistics to support the exercise," Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah said.

He noted that such partnerships have strengthened the government's capacity to undertake extensive clean-up and engineering works within a shorter timeframe.

Beyond the immediate clean-up exercise, Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah stressed that preventing future floods requires sustained public participation.

He encouraged residents to keep drains free from refuse and other obstructions, avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste and promptly report blocked drains, damaged bridges and dangerous structures to the appropriate authorities.

He further advised the public to observe health directives issued by the Ghana Health Service and cooperate fully with officials conducting the exercise.

According to him, these measures will not only support the current operation but also reduce the country's vulnerability to future flooding.

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah explained that the ongoing operation is not merely an emergency response but forms part of a broader national flood resilience strategy being implemented by the government.

He said the strategy focuses on improving drainage infrastructure, strengthening early warning systems, enforcing environmental regulations and enhancing emergency preparedness across the country.

"The government assures the public that this operation forms part of a broader national flood resilience strategy that is under implementation," he said.

Expressing confidence in the ongoing operation, Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah assured the President, through the Chief of Staff, that the various technical and operational committees established to oversee the exercise would spare no effort in delivering on their mandate.

"On behalf of the various subcommittees that have started rigorous work, I want to assure His Excellency the President, through the Chief of Staff, who is leading this mitigation effort, that we shall not leave any stone unturned," he declared.

He added that the Emergency Communications Committee would provide regular and sustained public briefings throughout the operation to keep citizens informed about progress, traffic arrangements and emergency interventions.

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