MP for Dome-Kwabenya gifts renovated home to woman after life-saving surgery

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has fulfilled a life-changing promise to a woman identified as Bintu from Dome-Pentecost

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has fulfilled a life-changing promise to a woman identified as Bintu from Dome-Pentecost by presenting her with a fully renovated and furnished home after months of medical care and support.

The emotional gesture, which coincided with this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, came after the MP reportedly took full responsibility for Bintu’s healthcare and welfare when she was informed about her deteriorating health condition and poor living circumstances.

According to information gathered, Bintu had been battling a severe leg condition that had worsened over time, leaving her in pain and in urgent need of medical attention.

After the issue was brought to the attention of the Dome-Kwabenya legislator, she immediately intervened and ensured that Bintu was admitted to the Ga East Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Sources close to the family indicated that following several medical examinations and consultations, doctors advised that the affected leg had to be amputated to save her life.

The difficult decision was eventually agreed upon, and the surgery was successfully carried out.

Throughout the period of treatment and recovery, Mrs. Akurugu is said to have personally supported Bintu with medical expenses, food, and financial assistance.

However, beyond the medical care, the MP also turned attention to Bintu’s living conditions after discovering that the woman’s house at Dome-Pentecost was in a deplorable state.

The structure, described by residents as nearly collapsed and unsafe for habitation, underwent a complete renovation under the MP’s intervention.

The renovated facility now includes fully refurbished rooms, a proper bathroom and toilet facility, furnishings, and other essential household items to provide Bintu with a comfortable and dignified place to live after her discharge from hospital.

In addition to the housing support, the MP also presented food items and an undisclosed amount of cash to support Bintu’s upkeep.

Speaking during the presentation, Mrs. Akurugu reaffirmed her commitment to supporting vulnerable people within the constituency.

“When I heard about Bintu’s condition, I knew something had to be done immediately. Every human being deserves care, dignity, and hope regardless of their condition,” she stated.

She added, “Today is Mother’s Day, and I wanted this moment to remind her that she is loved, valued, and not alone. This is not just about renovating a house; it is about restoring hope and giving someone a fresh start in life.”

The presentation ceremony drew emotional reactions from residents and neighbours, many of whom commended the MP for what they described as a compassionate and selfless intervention.

An emotional Bintu, who could barely hold back tears, expressed profound gratitude to the MP for standing by her through her difficult moments.

“I never imagined this could happen to me. Honourable has saved my life and given me a new home. May God bless her abundantly for everything she has done for me,” she said.

Some residents at Dome-Pentecost also praised the MP for her consistent support for vulnerable members of the constituency, describing the intervention as a demonstration of true leadership and humanity.

The Mother’s Day surprise has since attracted admiration from many residents within the constituency, with several describing the gesture as one of the most touching humanitarian interventions witnessed in recent times.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.