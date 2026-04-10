MTN Ashanti-Fest music concert set to hit Kumasi on Saturday

The biggest musical concert of the year is expected to hit Kumasi on Saturday, April 11, when a galaxy of the finest Ghanaian music acts converge at the Jubilee Park for an evening of unforgettable Ghanaian music.

This forms part of the Ashanti Festival, organised by MTN Ghana, in conjunction with the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, highlighting Ashanti culture, tourism, and community development, with high-profile music performances aimed at uniting residents.

Already, some activities, including the Ashanti Regional U-17 football tournament, the Ashanti food fair, and the Ashanti street art festival, which saw visual arts students from various senior high schools in Kumasi using painting to transform the Asokwa Interchange into a vibrant art gallery, have been completed.

Led by Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the project features murals celebrating Ghanaian culture, local heroes, and landmarks, enhancing the city’s aesthetics and fostering community pride.

This year’s musical concert forms part of the Ashantifest Trade Expo, which started earlier this week and is expected to end on Saturday.

Musicians lined up to perform on the night include O’Kenneth, whose Balenciaga song has been one of the hottest songs in the country; Oseikrom Sikani with hit songs like "Bend Your Body, Ronaldinho"; and Fine Girl with compliments from AJ Aroma.

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