My agenda is to reunite, restructure, restrengthen NPP – Paul Afoko

Audio By Carbonatix
Paul Afoko, Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said his agenda is to reunite, restructure and restrengthen the NPP to recapture political power in 2028.
He said the party’s ability to return to government would depend largely on its willingness to heal internal divisions, strengthen its grassroots structures and restore unity amongst members.
Mr Afoko, who is a former National Chairman of NPP, said this while addressing NPP delegates and executives in Tamale as part of his campaign tour to seek support for his bid to be elected National Chairman during the NPP’s next National Executive elections, which will take place later this year.
He expressed concern over persistent internal divisions, bitterness and disagreements within the party, saying they had contributed significantly to the NPP’s recent electoral setbacks.
He said “Unity remains non-negotiable if the party wants to return to government.”
Mr Afoko said the party’s declining electoral fortunes from winning 169 parliamentary seats in 2016 to 137 in 2020 and subsequently 87 seats in 2024 underscored the urgent need for reconciliation and renewed commitment amongst members.
He appealed to party faithful to forgive one another and focus on rebuilding the NPP instead of dwelling on past grievances.
He told delegates that with President John Dramani Mahama expected to complete his constitutional mandate, the NPP had a strategic opportunity to reorganise itself and position strongly for the next election cycle.
He warned that the opportunity could be lost if internal wrangling, gossip and mistrust persisted.
He said “If we cannot seize this opportunity by uniting, by stopping the gossiping, the lying and the stories we tell about one another, we will remain where we are.”
Mr Afoko recalled reforms introduced during his tenure as National Chairman including strengthening polling station structures and providing financial support to constituency executives to improve grassroots mobilisation, and said the party’s greatest strength remained its grassroots membership and need for renewed investment in local party structures.
He said: “The power of the party lies at the polling station level. We must strengthen the base if we want to win power again.”
Mr Afoko appealed to delegates to support his bid for the national chairmanship position, saying he possessed the experience, commitment and vision required to restore the party’s unity and electoral fortunes.
He urged members to support him with prayers and collective effort, stressing that success in the next general election would depend on the party’s ability to work together as one family.
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